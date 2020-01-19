ANDERSON, Daniel, 45, of Menomonie died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
BAHR, Iva M., 94, of Eleva died Saturday at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
ERICKSON, Arthur C. “Chuck,” 82, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Oak Garden Place in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GUTSCH, Carol L., 78, of Altoona died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
SMITH, Jerry C., 82, of Menomonie died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Dunn County town of Dunn.
SODEN, George A., 79, of town of Ludington died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, rural Chippewa Falls.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial of remains will be in the spring at the church cemetery.
SPINDLER, Judy A., 79, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial of cremains will be in the spring at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
RUGOTZKE, Ryan W., 63, of Augusta died Friday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church, both in Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.