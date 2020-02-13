BARTINGALE, William A. “Bl,” 74, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DILTS, Mary M., 90, of Menomonie, formerly of Eau Galle died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
MCNALLY, Patrick, 71, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Newman Roman Catholic Church at the Ecumenical Religious Center, both in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Durand.
PAHL, Lila J., 94, formerly of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Park Ridge Assisted Living in Watertown.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
PFAFF, Patricia J., 80, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Cadott died Monday at Dove Healthcare — Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with rosary at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at Leiser Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, both in Cadott.
Service of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Wood County town of Sigel.
WING, Edward R., 68, of Mondovi, formerly of Ladysmith, Birchwood, Rice Lake, and Sheboygan died Feb. 6 at home.
No formal services will be held.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.