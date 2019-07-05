COE, Audrey G. (Heyes), 91, of Rice Lake died June 17 at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at United Presbyterian Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at 11:45 a.m. Monday at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
IVERSON, Joan, 66, of Woodville died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
KLATT, Bruce, 73, of Alma Center died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
LARSON, Lois, 71, of rural Mondovi died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
LAWRENCE, Shirley A., 88, of Mondovi died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Central Lutheran Church, both in Mondovi.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the church.
Burial will be at East Pepin Cemetery.
OLEJNICHAK, Raymond M., 84, of Gilman died Saturday at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Meadowbrook Catholic Cemetery, Gilman.
Plombon Funeral Services, Gilman, is handling arrangements.
SINETTE, John O., 68, of Lake Holcombe died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
SMITH, Oritha A., 92, died Monday at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Riverview Cemetery, Downsville.