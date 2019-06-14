FALKNER, Raymond J., 88, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Entombment will be at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
GREENE, Nancy J., 76, of Menomonie died Thursday at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is assisting the family.
HETCHLER, Michael T., 61, of Cornell died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
JOHNS, William D., 63, of Cornell died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
KOSTOMLATSKY, Gary M., 74, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Northwest Pathways to Independence in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
STEINIGER, Randol, 61, of Fall Creek died Jan. 31 at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire Hospital.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at LeMere’s Campground on Dells Pond, S8095 Bartig Road, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is assisting the family.
STEINMETZ, David L., 55, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott.
WESTPHAL, Reuben G. “Wes”, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Prarie Pointe in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday June 21 at Hulke Family Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday June 20 at the church.
Burial will be at Scandinavian Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.