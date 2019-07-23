BROWN, Maryjane, 75, of Spring Valley died Wednesday at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the church.
Burial will be at Spring Lake Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
COATS, Violet, 93, of Cornell died Sunday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
ERICKSON, Stephen C., 82, of the Chippewa County town of Lafayette died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
FALK, Tyra, 70, of Menomonie died July 16 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
GOODWIN, Jeffrey T., 63, of Altoona died Monday in New Bedford, Mass.
Arrangements are pending.
HARRISON, C. Dale, 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Spirit Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at the church.
Burial will be at Scandinavian Cemetery, Bloomer.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KNUTSON, Larry H., 74, of Anderson, Calif., died June 15 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, Calif.
Arrangements are pending at Dignity Memorial-Lawncrest Chapel, Redding.
MONTANA-LOVELESS, Mary, 77, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SAUER, Annabelle A., 89, of Thorp died Thursday at Oakbrook Health & Rehabilitation in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
SCHORBAHN, David J., 77, of Independence died Thursday in rural Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
ZUKOWSKI, Dolores J., 86, of Thorp died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.