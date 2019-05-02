BAGLEY, Daryl “Sam,” 74, died April 21.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the church.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Celebration of life will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Northwoods Brewpub, Osseo.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
BESSIRE, Juanita I., died April 17 at Care Partners Assisted Living Facility in Altoona.
Graveside memorial services will be at noon Saturday, June 1, at Hoople Cemetery, Hoople, N.D.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FIGUEROA, Steven A., 63, of Eau Claire died April 18 at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire.
Private family committal service with military honors will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HUTERA, Richard J. Sr., 70, of Rice Lake, formerly of Birchwood died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at noon Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.
SCHMITT, Andrew P., 88, of Wilson, rural Boyd died Wednesday at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
VIK, Denise R., 53, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.