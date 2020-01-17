EASTER, David W., died Thursday.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
EIDE, Shirley M., 81, of Whitehall died Tuesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Jack Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, both in Whitehall.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Old Whitehall Cemetery.
HAHN, Kathy A., 75, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Harvestime Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at the church.
Committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HALVORSON, Karen L., 74, of Colfax died Wednesday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Funeral arrangements are pending Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
HEIKE, Beverly J., 91, of Eau Claire died Dec. 2 at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Private interment will be at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PAVLOVICH, Betty R., 75, formerly of Blair, died Wednesday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
SODEN, George A., 79, of the town of Ludington died Thursday at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.