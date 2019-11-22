ALDRICH, Randall L., 68, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MARSOLEK, Benjamin A. “Benjie,” 87, of rural Independence died Thursday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
WITZIG, Edward F. “Ed,” 95, of Rochester, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire, died Monday at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Campus in Rochester.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.