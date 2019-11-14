BROMMER, Bud W., 55, of Eau Claire died Nov. 6 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Westgate Sportsman Club, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the club.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BUDZINSKI, Myron J., 62, of Abbotsford died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home, Abbotsford.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Abbotsford.
JOHNSON, James R. “Jim,” 79, of Menomonie died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Mamre Cemetery, Menomonie.
PAHL, Kathleen A., died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.