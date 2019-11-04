COLBENSON, Scott B., 85, of Holcombe died Saturday at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
HOYLAND, Darrell A., 82, of Colfax died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
HUNTER, Paul E., 90, of Arkansaw died Saturday at Plum City Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
LANGFORD, Mary A., 78, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
RICHTER, George L. Jr., 81, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Rice Lake, died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STRAND, Joni R. (Peterson), 36, of Hammond, formerly of Cadott, died Oct. 16 in Colorado.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rick’s Halway, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.