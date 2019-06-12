ARMSON-GOODLAND, Jean S., 94, of Altoona died Thursday at the Classic in Altoona.
Visitation will be at 11 to 1 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona,
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the center.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HINTZMAN, Kenneth D., 84, of Rice Lake died May 29 at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Dunn County Fish and Game, Menomonie.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KOMANEC, Donna M., 61, of Gilman died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. June 22 at the church.
Inurnment will be at Meadowbrook Catholic Cemetery, Gilman.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
KNOEPKE, Sharon F., 73, of Bloomer died Saturday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Auburn Cemetery, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SCHYMANSKI, Michael D. Sr., 85, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.
WHITE, Vern L., 88, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Rice Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at East Cumberland — Section 10 Cemetery, rural Cumberland.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.