BRUNKHORST, Neil, 94, of Prescott died Monday at River Falls Area Hospital.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prescott.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
JANOTA, Irene D., 92, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Crossroads Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Duncan Creek Cemetery, New Auburn.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KNAPMILLER, Ruth D. (Bolden), 88, of Birchwood died Sunday at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Birchwood.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial wil be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KROGSTAD, Harvey L., 79, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
KVAPIL, Jerome “Jerry”, 96, of Cadott died Monday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
LUENEBURG, Keith, 73, of Hudson died July 16 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Hudson.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
SCHORBAHN, David J., 77, of Independence died Thursday in rural Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Strum.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.