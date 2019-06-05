BAHR, Robert E., 48, of Menomonie died Friday at MCHS-Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mound Cemetery, town of Tiffany.
GARRISON, Florence M., 87, of Eau Claire died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
HAGUE, Vernon G., 86, of rural Elk Mound died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona.
JASMER, Marcella M., 86, of Medford, formerly of Thorp, died April 20 at Aspirus Care & Rehab in Medford.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Riverside Cemetery, Withee.
Thorp Funeral Home is assisting the family.
JOHNSON, Raymond J. “Tank,” 90, died Thursday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire, at a later date.
LUNDQUIST, Vernon B., 94, of Wilson died Saturday at home in Wyoming, MN.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Brother Michael Center, Spring Valley.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the center.
Burial will be June 12 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
NERO, Wayne A., 73, of Menomonie died Monday at Grace Woodlands Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
O’BRIEN, Tanya L. (Larson), 46, of Hillsdale died May 27 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the family home, Hillsdale.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ROSE, Donovan E. “Don,” 85, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heritage Court Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Hulke Family Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Bethesda Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be private at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
SHUFELT, Monte E., 67, of Bloomer died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Rice Lake Seventh Adventist Church.
Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is assisting the family.