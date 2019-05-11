BAGLEY, Daryl “Sam,” 74, died April 21.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Celebration of life will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Northwoods Brewpub, Osseo.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
ELLIOT, Lori L., 59, of Withee died April 29 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Withee.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
MITTERMEYER, Lee M., 78, formerly of Cornell died Wednesday at Trempealeau County Healthcare Center.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
MORRISON, Hazel B. “Hess,” 97, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, both in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
PICKERIGN, Tamara J. “Tammy,” 61, of Eau Claire died Friday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, Eau Claire, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SADTLER, John A., 73, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Menomonie.
No formal services will be held.
Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
TOUPAL, Michael, 34, of Independence died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
TULIP, Roxanne M., 70, of Eau Galle died Tuesday at Advent Health in Durand.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Henry Catholic Church, Eau Galle.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.