ANDERSON, Garry L., 73, of Menomonie died Tuesday in Boyceville.
No services will be held.
Burial will be at a later date at Sherman Cemetery, Dunn County town of Sherman.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
BERGUM, Evelyn H., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ENGEVOLD, Donna M., 76, of Pigeon Falls died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, Pigeon Falls.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Pigeon Falls.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
HAYDEN, Kyle R., 30, of Durand died Monday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
JENSEN, Norma M., 74, of rural Bloomer died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LIVINGSTON, James F. “Jim,” 81, of Buffalo City died Monday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, in Rochester, Minn.
Memorial service will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma.
Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
LYGA, Richard T., 75, of rural Independence died Wednesday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Independence.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
No other services will be held.
MILLEDGE, Paul A., 75, of Eau Claire died Monday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, David J., 62, of Eau Claire died May 5 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SANFORD, Judy A., 71, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SCHOLZE, Aaron Q., 30, of Middleton, formerly of Humbird, died Saturday at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date.
SORENSON, Sylvia A., 80, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Spirit Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
WAGNER, Brittney L., 34, of Eau Claire died Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.