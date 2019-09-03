ANDERSON, Daniel T. “Stanley,” 54, of Blair died Sunday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Blair Haus.
Private family burial will be at a later date.
DUFFY, Francis, 86, of Black River Falls died Saturday in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
HILES, Cynthia Y. (Sloan), 65, of Racine died Friday in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Chippewa Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HOLT, Evelyn A., 93, of Elmwood died Tuesday at Comforts of Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
KARLEN, William, 62, of Cadott died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
MAZUR, Jessica, 35, of Hudson died Sunday at Kinnic Health & Rehab Center in River Falls.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with prayer service at 8 p.m., Friday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hudson.
Interment will be in Chippewa Falls.
PLACE, Edward “Ed,” 78, of Beldenville died Sunday at Atrium Post Acute Care in Ellsworth.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. today at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Beldenville.
Celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Beldenville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
RABEDEAUX, Norma M., 87, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SCHWOERER, Patricia C., 77, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
STEINER, Erwin H., 75, of Eau Claire died Monday.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
STELZER, Jolly A., 71, of Stanley died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lewallen Cemetery, rural Stanley.
TAPPON, Phyllis J. (Green), 99, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Shell Lake Health Care.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WORRELL, Brantley B., 84, of Hudson died Aug. 24 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at United Methodist Church, Hudson.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.