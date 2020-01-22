BEST-ASHBY, Constance L., 81, of Durand died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DEGENEFFE, Rita A., 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
EBY, Carolyn “Sue,” 77, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday at Our House Assisted Living, Chippewa Falls.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HAHN, Kathy A., 75, of Eau Claire died Jan. 14 at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Harvestime Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HALVORSON, Karen L., 74, of Colfax died Wednesday at Lake Hallie Memory Care, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Colfax Lutheran Church, Colfax.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
HENDRICKSON, Darrel R., 85, of Elk Mound died Monday at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, with a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
HOESLY, Lynn M., 56, of Eau Claire died Sunday at her home.
Private family services will take place at a later date with inurnment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Arlo D., 85, of Hudson, formerly of Hammond, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at his home in The Villages, Fla.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
A Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with interment at a later date at Hammond Cemetery.
PHILLIPS, Larry A., 64, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending with Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.