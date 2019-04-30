BAGLEY, Daryl “Sam,” 74, died April 21.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Celebration of life will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Northwoods Brewpub in Osseo.
Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.
DEGENEFFE, Daniel P., 87, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare-South Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Private family burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery-Garden Mausoleum, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
EBNER, Beverly J. (Hammer), 85, of Cameron died Sunday at Care & Rehab-Barron.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Rice Lake.
HALIDA, Stella V., 89, of Lublin died Sunday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at Thorp Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
HOLSTAD, Patrick W., 64, of Strum died Jan. 22 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Viking Golf Club, Strum.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
HOTUJEC, Staci L., 29, of Eau Claire died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Private family burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HOYNE, Donna M., 86, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LARSON, Richard J. “Dick,” 56, of Boyceville died Friday.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
RIDGEWAY, Lynn M., 67, of Barronett died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ROBERTSON, Roy C., 98, of Eau Claire died Monday at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
SELZLER, Dolores M., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Wood County town of Sigel.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
ZELL, Elwin F., 80, of rural Eau Claire died Sunday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Private family services will be at a later date.