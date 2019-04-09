BOWMAN, Barbara A. “Barb,” 70, of Chippewa Falls died Friday in River Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hammond United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BRADY, Leonard M., 82, of Chetek died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chetek Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, is handling arrangements.
CRAWFORD, Elmer R., 91, of Altoona died Friday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DANIELS, Beatrice “Betty,” died Friday at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire. .
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ERICKSON, Avis G., 89, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church, town of Drammen.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Lutheran Cemetery.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GADZINSKI, Charlotte A., 71, of Arcadia died Friday at home.
No services will be held.
Scenic Rivers Cremation Center, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
HAKENSON, Daniel T., 54, died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. .
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KLENNERT, Don, 80, of Ridgeland died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
KOLLER, Loretta E., 87, of Mondovi died Friday at The Homeplace in Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Zion Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the church.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
LIEBERHERR, Theodore G. “Ted,” 85, of Barron and Cameron died Sunday at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church, both in Cameron.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Sumner Cemetery, Cameron.
MASON, Thomas, 69, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PETERSON, Dean L., 91, of Rice Lake died March 28 at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.