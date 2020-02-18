DAVIS, Mark S., 62, of Mondovi died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
DUFFENBACH, Gary R., 75, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial of ashes will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
GREENE, Nancy L., 77, of De Pere, formerly of Cadott, died Friday at Odd Fellows Nursing Home in Green Bay.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
MCCALLUM, Edwin L., 67, of Eau Claire died Saturday in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MCNABB, Brent J. Jr., 55, of Augusta died Feb. 7 in Fall Creek.
No services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MYERS, Dale G., 96, of Altoona died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Union Cemetery.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SCHOPPER, Mary A., 90, formerly of Minneapolis, died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at a later date in Kensington, Minn.
Burial will be at a later date at Wennersborg Cemetery, Kensington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.