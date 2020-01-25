FLOAN, Belva J., 92, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HANSEN, Timothy P., 62, of Eugene, Ore., died Jan. 7 at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, Ore.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at North Beaver Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at the church cemetery.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
MARTIN, Dorothy E., 106, of River Falls, formerly of Elmwood, died Thursday at Comforts of Home Assisted Living in River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
NELSON, Carolyn L., 88, of Woodville, formerly of Spring Valley, died Wednesday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery, Woodville.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
STOLL, Joyce M. (Ottinger), 86, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Brunswick Cemetery.
VANCE, Kenneth C. “Ken,” 79, of Eau Claire died Friday at Landmark Hospital in Naples, Fla.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.