BOOS, Mandy L., 49, of Bloomer died Saturday at home.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
CAMPBELL, T. Marlene, 81, formerly of Chippewa Falls and Augusta died Wednesday at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
CRAWFORD, Jeanette M., 72, of Rice Lake, formerly of Roberts died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
HARRIS, Marjorie E., 95, died Thursday.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Mentor Cemetery, Humbird.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HORWATH, John J., 63, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HUG, Roger E., 72, of Warrens died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LARSON, Lester V., 92, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Inurnment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Township of Washington at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MADISON, Rodney F., of Chetek died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Chetek United Methodist Church.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, is handling arrangements.
MAREK, Joseph D., 87, died Sunday at Pineview Care Center in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Hatfield Cemetery.
RAHL, Walter L. “Wally,” 69, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SCHMIDT, Sandra S., 60, of Fall Creek died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TERNBERG, Alice M., 81, of Mondovi died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WOOD, William D., 73, of Brownsville, Minn. died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.