ETLICHER, Lyndell D., 83, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JAVENER, Lynne M. (Ehrich), 62, of Rice Lake died Monday at Barron Care & Rehab.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, Barron.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Pleasant Plain Cemetery, Chetek.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PEESO, Mike, 67, of Eau Claire died Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
RADLE, Darrel P., 91, of Colfax died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SHONG, Wayne R., 84, of White Sulphur Springs, Mont., formerly of Augusta and Eau Claire, died Sunday in Bozeman, Mont.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
ZASACKI, Margaret M., 103, of Thorp died Tuesday at New Horizon Community Care in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Old St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.