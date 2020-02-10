BELLAND, Juanita M., 90, of Eau Claire died Feb. 3 at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HERRICK, Ronald G., 58, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HUSE, Gail S. (Halverson), 69, died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bloomer Civic Center.
Celebration of life will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the civic center.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
REED, Eileen C., 85, of the Chippewa County town of Wheaton died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
REUTER, Francis L., 89, of Eau Galle died Saturday at Advent Health in Durand.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.