AMANS, Harvey E., 89, of Rice Lake died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
CZECH, Barbara A., 74, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. Christian vigil Monday, and from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.
GAGNE, Alfred “Butch”, 63, of Orange City, Fla., formerly of Hudson, died April 22 at home in Florida.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Hudson.
GIBSON, Elizabeth E. “Betty” (Leander), 86, of Rice Lake, formerly of Onamia, Minn. died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
GRASS, Kathleen “Kathy,” 64, of Hudson died Thursday at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson.
KRENZ, Janice L., 90 of Osseo died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Foster.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Foster.
MOEN, Craig S., 58, of Prairie Farm died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church, Arland.
Burial will be at Independent Cemetery, Arland.
NELSON, David J., 62, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
PRINTZ, James D., 84, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. 11 a.m. Monday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Entombment will be at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum, Eau Claire.
SLY, James E., 84, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Neighbors of Dunn County, Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
THOMSON, Sandra B., 64, of Altoona died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Gateway Church, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is assisting the family.
WEBB, Patricia May (Cheever), 84, died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to noon Thursday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Copp Cemetery, town of Anson.