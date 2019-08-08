ANTALA, Rudolph J., 72, of Eau Claire died Monday at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BLUEM, Sylvia A., 83, of rural Eau Claire died Friday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
BROOKSHAW, James J., 91, of Altoona died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
HENNING, Eugene R., 85, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MAYNE, Dorothy M., 88, of Eau Claire died Nov. 4 at River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Prentice Cemetery.
PUCIK, Clyde W., 68, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.