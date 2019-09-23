BAUER, Esther L., 88, of Elmwood died Sunday at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Elmwood.
ERICKSON, Audrey O., 89, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HANSON, George, 78, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
RYGIEL, Stanley, 96, of Stanley died Thursday at The Homeplace in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
WERNER, Virginia T., 91, of Menomonie died Saturday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
WISTI, Nicholas, 27, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Rusk County.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Living Faith Church, Exeland.
Burial will be at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.