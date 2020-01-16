HIGGINS, Duane J., 75, of Menomonie died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, both in Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date.
LOEW, Terry W., 60, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be in the spring in Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RATHKE, Mary Jo, 83, of Elmwood, formerly of Menomonie died Monday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
SANDAS, Blanche M., 95, of Altoona died Monday at Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SORENSON, Dorothy A., 91, of Cornell died Tuesday at Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
STOWE, Andrew A., 34, of Birchwood died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Rice Lake.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.