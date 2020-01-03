AMUNDSON, Marvin, 78, of Barron died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church, Barron.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Interment will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch & Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements.
ANDERSON, Annette K., 61, of Fall Creek died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date.
ASHBAUGH, Ann L., 90, died Dec. 13 at Baton Rouge (La.) General hospital.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
FOSSUM, Otis M., 88, died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at the church.
Committal services will be at a later date at Rock Creek-Meridean Cemetery.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GREENFIELD, Richard H. “Dick,” 86, died Sunday in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
HENRIKSON, Donna R. (Gruber), 60, of Altoona died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HULS, Theresa A., 88, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
No services will be held.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HUSET, Carl E., 92, of Chetek died Sunday at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Ja. 10, at Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Funeral Home, Chetek.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paul.
KRON, Louise M., 94, of Conrath died Thursday at Cornell Health Services in Cornell.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
LYGA, Gary J., 63, of Osseo died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo.
PENK, James J., 65, of Lublin died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., with rosary at 5 p.m., Sunday at Gilman Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Lublin.
Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
RAETHER, Robert A., 75, of Stanley died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private services will be held.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
ROSKOS, Dorothy, 75, of Independence died Wednesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with prayer service & rosary at 7:30 p.m., today at Edison Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, both in Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
SKORSTAD, John M., 94, formerly of Blair, died Dec. 26.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Blair Lutheran Church West.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Blair.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
WEISS, Susan L., 76, of rural Eau Claire died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church, Fall Creek.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Committal service will be at Holy Guardian Angel Cemetery, Fall Creek.