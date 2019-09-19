ELLINGBOE, Dana S., 64, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Spring Valley, died Aug. 31 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m., Monday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
IBERG, Kathryn (Scheer), of Durand died Tuesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Community of Christ Church, Arkansaw.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
POOLER, Diaz L., 53, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Yolo Homes in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SMITH, Larry K., 78, of Menomonie, formerly of Boyceville, died Tuesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
THIRY, Grayson L., infant, died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.