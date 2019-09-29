BIELEFELDT, Delores, 86, of Fountain City died Thursday at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Gilmanton Cemetery.
BLAHA, Helen M., 91, of Arcadia died Tuesday at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Memorial mass will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 26 at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
CARON, Albert H. “Al,” 79, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
DUCOMMUN, David, 68, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JACOBS, Mary H., 80, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MAGADANCE, Pamela M. (Kasten), 73, of New Richmond, formerly of Eau Claire, died Sept. 8 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at First Congregational Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be Friday.
MARSOLEK, Roy, 87, of Independence died Saturday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
STELTER, Marceille A., 96, of Gilmanton died Thursday at American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Gilmanton United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Canton, Ohio.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.