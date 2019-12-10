FASSINO, David R., 88, of Menomonie died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
GABRIEL, Mark I., 68, of St. Paul, Minn. died Thursday at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at funeral home.
Private burial will take place at a later date.
HELWIG, Lee H., 86, of Neillsville, formerly of Mondovi died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
HORT, Gloria F., 90, of Altoona died Monday at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Friday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
MILLER, Linus A., 82, of Eau Claire died Monday at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
NEWTON, Esther, 94, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hosptial in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Committal service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
NORENBERG, Kellie J., 59, of Downing died Nov. 28.
Celebration of Life is from 4 to 7 p.m. at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Interment will be at Glenwood City Cemetery.
ZEILINGER, Michael L., 62, of Plum City died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
Burial will be at a later date at Town of Union Cemetery, Plum City.