MANKA, Edward, 60, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
NORDSTROM, Barry, 71, of Eleva died Tuesday at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Hall in Gilmanton at a later date.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is assisting the family with arrangements.
PEUSE, Cleo L., 89, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire.
TERKELSEN, Rachel, 82, of Woodville died Monday at her home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville, and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is assisting the family with arrangements.
WERLEIN, Robert L., 51, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.
WILL, Denver C., 93, of Black River Falls died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Black River Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at noon Saturday at Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.