ANDRUS, Clay P., 54, of Osseo died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Condensery, Osseo.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Johanna J. “Jo,” 92, of Eau Claire died Friday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NEDLAND, Mary E., 57, of Prairie Farm died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery, Prairie Farm.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Ardell E., 82, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Evanger Lutheran Church, rural Independence.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
O’DONNELL, Michael J. “Mike,” 52, of Holcombe died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
SCHMID, Joan M., 81, died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Private family burial will be at a later date at Chapel of Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
STRAND, Glenne M., 82, of Birchwood died Thursday at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at United Methodist Church, Birchwood.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. today at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.