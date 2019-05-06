BELCHER, Ernest L. “Ernie,” 65, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
No services will be held locally.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BUTTON, Barbara A., 78, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Premiere Catering and Events, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
THOMPSON, Rosalia C. “Sally,” 96, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Blairsville, Ga.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.