COLEMAN, Donna R., 71, of Birchwood died Wednesday at Wissota Health & Regional Center in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Birchwood.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HONADEL, Warren, 39, of Augusta died Thursday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MOLDENHAUER, Richard I., 90, of Black River Falls died Wednesday at Atrium Post-Acute Care in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Black River Falls United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls.
Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.
PERNSTEINER, Ralph V., 85, of Spencer died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Spencer.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, Stetsonville.
Cuddie Funeral Home, Loyal, is handling arrangements.