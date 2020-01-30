ISHAM, Anette L., 71, of Saucier, Miss., died Jan. 20.
Reimann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport, Miss., is handling arrangements.
MOESSNER, James K. “Jim,” 71, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Prairie Pointe Rehabilitation in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PRICE, John B., 69, of Menomonie died Sunday at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
RAMSDEN, Elsie E., 89, formerly of Eau Claire, died Wednesday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
TINGVOLD, Marie A., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
VREELAND, Adeline E. “Addie,” 95, of Rice Lake died Monday at Care Partners in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
WILLER, Diane M., 61, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.