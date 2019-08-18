COYLE, Cynthia L., 60, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pine Meadow Golf Club, Eau Claire.
HENNIG, Ervin O., 84, of Eau Claire, formerly of Fall Creek, died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
JOHNSON, Dennis H., 79, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KARLEN, Donna M., 57, of Cadott died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cadott.
STOLP, Rodger J., 88, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.