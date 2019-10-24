BONSTROM, Donald B. “Don,” 92, of Eau Claire, formerly of Minneapolis, Minn. died Tuesday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the funeral home.
Interment with military honors will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn.
FRANCIS, Hugh G., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
GROSSMAN, Therese M., 80, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Home Sweet Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LINDRUD, John A., 88, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Buffalo City Cemetery.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PRILL, Kenneth C., 63, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
STEVENS-HESTER, Darlene, 75, died October 15 at Elizabeth House in Hendersonville, N.C.
Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. November 10 at Tantara Apts. Great Room 420, Menomonie.