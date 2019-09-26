HANSON, George J., 78, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home West Chapel, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Gabriel Cemetery, Fulda, Minn.
MARTIN, William “Bill,” 77, of Hudson died Sept. 16 at Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Private ceremony with military honors will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
NEITZEL, Charles A. “Charlie,” 85, formerly of Arcadia, died Sunday at Onalaska Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with rosary at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, both in Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
SEICHTER, Arlene L., 86, of Boyd died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.