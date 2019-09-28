LUSSON, Terence R. “Terry,” 67, of Cameron died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie.
Burial will be at noon Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Dobie.
MAGADANCE, Pamela M. (Kasten), 73, of New Richmond, formerly of Eau Claire, died Sept. 8 at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at First Congregational Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will also be Friday.
PETERSON, Orville K., 91, of Strum died Thursday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
No public services are planned.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.