GUNDERSON, Mabel, 103, of Strum died Monday at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m Saturday at Chimney Rock Lutheran Church, Strum.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at the church.
JONES, Karrie Ann, 43, of Fairchild died Monday, Feb. 3rd at the Memorial Medical Center in Neillsville.
Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 11 a.m to 12 p.m. Saturday at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Memorial service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
KAAS, Mary, 80, of Osseo died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending with Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
PETERSON, Lucille E., 95, of Black River Falls died Friday at Meadowbrook.
Visitation will be Thursday at 10 a.m to 11 a.m. at the Black River Falls Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the church.
Burial will follow funeral service in the Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls.
Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
PETZNICK, Shirley A., 84, formerly of Fairchild died Monday at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 p.m to 4:30 p.m at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta and Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church — Fairview in Fairchild.
Funeral mass will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the church in Fairchild.
Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Fairchild.
PFAFF, Patricia J., 80, of Chippewa Falls and formerly of Cadott, died Monday at the Dove Healthcare-Rutledge home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending with the Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
SEVERSON, Sharron L., 84 of Eau Claire died Saturday at Cape Coral Hospital in Fort Myers, FL.
Celebration of life in Eau Claire is pending.
STANEK, James A., 84, of Holcombe died Wednesday at Cornell Area Health Center in Cornell.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.
WOODFORD, Dennis A., 68, of Eau Claire died Friday at Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m to 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 20, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. following visitation at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.