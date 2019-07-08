COTTS, Terry J., 65, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners Country Terrace Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
GAWINSKI, Sheila A., 71, of Osseo died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Independence.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
LINDER, Lois J., 87, of Augusta died Sunday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
ROGGE, James K., 55, of Cooks Valley died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Cooks Valley.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.