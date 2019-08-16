DEROSA, Jane E., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Committal service will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
DEROSA, John H., 92, of Eau Claire died July 30 at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Committal service will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
FREDRICKSON, Betty M., 89, of Osseo died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JOHNSON, Marion E., 94, of Whitehall, formerly of Blair died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Blair Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Blair.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
SCHNEIDER, Rhonda M., 67, of Trego, formerly of Menomonie died Friday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.