BAUMGARDNER, Garret A., 50, of Milwaukee died Saturday at home.
Services will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Wild Ridge Golf & Event Center, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BREVIK, John, 85, of Fairchild died Dec. 19 at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial with military rites will be at Osseo Cemetery.
KOUBA, Jodeen K., 77, of Bloomer died Monday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
PIERZINA, Kevin S., 54, of Menomonie, formerly of Arcadia died Sunday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fagerness Lutheran Church, rural Blair.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
SEIPEL, Raymond A., 86, of Plum City died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, Arkansaw.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Porcupine Cemetery.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
CORRECTION: Theresa Brantner's visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Saint Patrick's Church, Eau Claire.