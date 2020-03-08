EYTCHESON, Howard D., 89, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GOODEN, Joseph W., 78, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
HOOTMAN, Scott J., 67, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
HURLBURT, Douglas G., 70, of Durand died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
LARSON, David J. Jr., 56, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LETTER, Jonathan “Jon,” 49, of Baldwin died Thursday at Region’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church, Baldwin.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Private burial will be held.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
LOR, Jou V., 71, of Eau Claire died Friday in Rochester, Minn.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at Seymour Town hall.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LOWER, Trevor J., 53, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
NIKOOMANESH, Behzad, 80, of Eau Claire died Friday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
POETHKE, Donald J., 94, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHAEFER, Marcella M., 97, died Nov. 18 at Orchard Hills in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Wild Ridge Golf Course, Eau Claire.
WARD, Beverly L., 94, of Mondovi died Monday at American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.