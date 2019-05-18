BIERMAN, Elaine M., 83, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
CHRISTENSEN, Kathleen K. “Kathie,” 64, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LA ROSE, Jean M., 72, of Lake Hallie died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
STREVELER, Joseph W., 82, of rural Colfax died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.