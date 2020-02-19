ANDRUSZKIEWICZ, Karen, 79, of Thorp died Saturday at home.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at St. Bernard- St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Thorp Funeral Home, Thorp, is handling arrangements.
GRENDZINSKI, Hilda R., 82, of Thorp died Tuesday at Oakbrook Health & Rehab, Thorp.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Thorp Funeral Home, Thorp.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with burial following at New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home, Thorp, is handling arrangements.
HERRICK, Roland G., 58, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
HILL, Arlene L., 72, of Glenwood City died Saturday at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Glenwood City.
Interment of cremains will be at a later date.
MCCALLUM, Edwin L., 67, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SABOY, Linda Kay, 66, of Sparta, formerly of Little Falls, died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Kevin’s Catholic Church, Melrose.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the church following the visitation.
Burial with military honors will be at Melrose Cemetery following Mass.
Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.
TRAUTMANN, Donna Jeannette, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WROBEL, Harriet M., 90, of Withee died Sunday at Clark County Rehab & Living Center, Owen.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church, with burial following in the parish cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home, Thorp, is handling arrangements.