DIETZLER, Mary T., 85, of Cadott died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
DOUBEK, Marvin E., 86, of Stone Lake died May 22 at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
HETZEL, Janice K., 85, of Bloomer died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at 3 p.m. Monday at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
JONES, Lyla L., 91, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
KREJCI, Roman F., died Sunday.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bloomer Moose Hall.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
LUND, Nils M., 79, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Private family burial will be at a later date at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, New Berlin.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MOONEY, Frank “Buffy,” 77, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral & Cremation Services, Altoona.
PAX, Donald W., 75, of Spring Valley died Monday at Spring Valley Care Center.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
ULLRICH, Edna M. (Wirtz), 97, of Rice Lake died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.