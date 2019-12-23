BERTELSEN, Virginia “Ginny,” 89, of Hudson died Dec. 5.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, Hudson.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
FOX-BEARDSLEY, Paulette S., 62, of rural Blair died Friday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
LOSIEWICZ, Harriet M., 91, of Thorp died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
RUNNING, Dorothy L., 93, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services West Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SESSIONS, Clark B. “Butch,” 74, of Eleva died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
SHAW, Kenneth R., 79, of rural New Auburn died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
SWARTZ, Michel S., 52, of Eau Claire died Saturday in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.